The Wagon Wheel

Call for new partnership to resolve issues at Terryland Forest Park

By GBFM News
February 8, 2017

Time posted: 12:10 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Local activists are calling on the City Council to create a new community partnership to resolve outstanding issues with Terryland Forest Park.

The Terryland Forest Park Alliance says frank and honest discussions are needed about the future of pubic parks and woodlands in Galway.

It follows a series of recent controversies including the proposed building of a road through the green space and the suspension of the steering committee amid funding concerns.

The call for the creation of a new council-community partnership comes as the European Commission prepares to travel to the city next month to launch Galway as a European Green Leaf city.

Campaigner Brendan Smith says Terryland forest park cannot fulfil its vision with so many obstacles being placed in its path.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
