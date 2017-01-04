15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Call for Loughrea to be included on new Wild Atlantic Way loop

By GBFM News
January 4, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Fáilte Ireland is being urged to attend the next meeting of the Loughrea district to discuss plans for the new loops off the Wild Atlantic Way.

The tourism body has announced that two new loops will be developed off the popular route – one of which will run through north Clare and South Galway.

Loughrea area councillors are hoping that the new route could incorporate Loughrea and Craughwell.

Councillor Michael Moegie Maher says East Galway has been left out of numerous tourism initiatives, and this is a chance to boost the area.

