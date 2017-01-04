Call for improved fire safety for remote Galway homes

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway West TD is calling for improved fire safety measures for people living in remote locations in Galway and across Ireland.

Fianna Fáil deputy Eamon O’Cuiv says a grant should be made available to people living in remote rural areas to buy high quality smoke alarms.

He says the grant should cover householders who live more than 30 minutes from a fire station.

Deputy O’Cuiv says the government needs to take preventative action to ensure that the risk of fire, injury and death is minimised.