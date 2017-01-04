15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

News-Fire-brigade-galway

Call for improved fire safety for remote Galway homes

By GBFM News
January 4, 2017

Time posted: 9:00 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway West TD is calling for improved fire safety measures for people living in remote locations in Galway and across Ireland.

Fianna Fáil deputy Eamon O’Cuiv says a grant should be made available to people living in remote rural areas to buy high quality smoke alarms.

He says the grant should cover householders who live more than 30 minutes from a fire station.

Deputy O’Cuiv says the government needs to take preventative action to ensure that the risk of fire, injury and death is minimised.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Deathnotices Wednesday 4th Jan, 2017
Sean Canney - Independent
January 4, 2017
Minister says changes to Galway East constituency negatively impacting residents
gbfm-news-jobs
January 3, 2017
Galway jobs market benefiting significantly from foreign direct investment
Galway Races
January 3, 2017
Contractor sought to build new Tote building at Galway Racecourse

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
Liverpool Day 3 02.10.17 G.P. Billy Twomey on Diaghilev
January 3, 2017
Galway rider Michael Duffy finishes 3rd at Liverpool Grand Prix
roscommondistrictfootballleagueheader
January 1, 2017
Roscommon and District League Pay Tribute to Ray Kirrane and Johnny Riddell RIP
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK