Call for immediate re-development of Galway Port

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The immediate re-development of Galway Port must be made a priority in order to realise the full economic and social potential of the facility.

That’s according to Galway East Deputy and Junior Minister Ciaran Cannon, who says the port cannot compete at an optimal level due to current restrictions.

Galway Harbour Company is currently awaiting a decision from An Bord Pleanala on proposed re-development plans, which were first submitted in 2014.

Deputy Cannon says a re-developed port would allow larger vessels to access Galway and lead to greater opportunities including cruise line development and recreational facilities.

The Fine Gael Deputy also says Galway was one of the most visited counties in Ireland during 2015 with 1.3 million visitors – and an expanded port would significantly increase this figure.

Deputy Cannon says Galway Port needs to be urgently brought into the 21st century.