The Keith Finnegan Show

Call for more gardai to tackle Ballybane anti-social behaviour

By GBFM News
October 31, 2017

Time posted: 10:02 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city councillor is calling for additional garda resources in the Ballybane area to curb a wave of anti-social behaviour.

Councillor Mike Cubbard says a number of young people have been throwing rocks and other missiles at passing cars on Castlepark Road.

The Independent councillor says he will organise a public meeting in the Ballybane area soon to discuss issues which are concerning locals.

Councillor Cubbard says gardaí have to bring an end to anti-social behaviour in Ballybane once and for all.

