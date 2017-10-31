Call for more gardai to tackle Ballybane anti-social behaviour

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city councillor is calling for additional garda resources in the Ballybane area to curb a wave of anti-social behaviour.

Councillor Mike Cubbard says a number of young people have been throwing rocks and other missiles at passing cars on Castlepark Road.

The Independent councillor says he will organise a public meeting in the Ballybane area soon to discuss issues which are concerning locals.

Councillor Cubbard says gardaí have to bring an end to anti-social behaviour in Ballybane once and for all.