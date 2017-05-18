15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Call to free up vacant land across Galway in bid to address housing crisis

By GBFM News
May 18, 2017

Time posted: 9:13 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Social Democrats party is calling on the Government to free up vacant land across  the city in a bid to address Galway’s housing crisis.

The party is publishing a Bill today which it says will address anomalies in the current legislation, and encourgage the development of vacant sites in urban areas.

It comes as the city council says it’s seeking additional transitional accommodation for the homeless, as the city’s two main hostels are full.

The Social Democrats Bill sets out to free up sites to accommodate residential units as well as provide an incentive to landowners to sell or develop sites.

Local party organiser Niall O’Tuathaill argues it presents a real opportunity to address Galway’s housing emergency.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
