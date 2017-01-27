15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

Call to examine need for secondary school in Corrandulla

By GBFM News
January 27, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are calls to examine the need for a secondary school in Corrandulla.

It comes as sixth class students from the area continue to encounter challenges in securing places in neighbouring Coláiste Baile Chláir.

Athenry/Oranmore Independent councillor James Charity says 29 sixth class students within the catchment area were refused entry for the coming September term.

He says this is the fourth year that students from Corrandulla have been refused due to the school being oversubscribed.

Due to the distance criteria within the school’s admission policy, students from Annaghdown, Corrandulla, Corbally and Corofin encounter the greatest difficulty in securing a place.

Councillor Charity says that when students cannot be accommodated and are forced to enrol at another schools such as Headford which are slightly outside the catchment, they have no automatic entitlement to school bus transport.

He says the time has come for the Department of Education to consider the need for a school in Corrandulla.

