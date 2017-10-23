Call for emergency road works in Connemara

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Residents of Doire Fhearta in An Cheathrú Rua are calling on the county council to carry out immediate emergency road works on a local road.

Bóthar Doire Fhearta connects the islands area of Connemara with An Cheathrú Rua.

A public meeting took place in An Cheathrú Rua last night where locals expressed concerns about the state of the road, which they say is subsiding and falling into adjoining fields.

Senator Trevor O’ Clochartaigh has written to the Chief Executive of the County Council urging him to carry out immediate works in Doire Fhearta.