Call for emergency meeting over stray horses on main commuter route

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are calls for an emergency meeting after the latest collision involving a stray horse on the N84 Headford Road.

The issue has been raised on several occasions in recent years, as stray animals are leading to road crashes and near-misses on the busy commuter route.

This morning, there was another incident in which a car hit a stray horse.

Athenry/Oranmore area councillor James Charity says his district needs to convene an emergency meeting to deal with the matter before someone is seriously hurt.

He says there are a number of agencies involved – including the Gardaí, the city and county councils, and the Department of Agriculture.

Despite this, the independent councillor says little has been done to solve the problem.

Councillor Charity says this morning’s incident demonstrates the need for urgent action.