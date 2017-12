Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway junior minister says the new Credit Union mortgage scheme could greatly alleviate Galway’s housing crisis.

A pilot project is being rolled out which will see a small number of credit unions offering home loans.

Fine Gael deputy and Junior Minister Ciaran Cannon says it should be rolled out to credit unions in Galway.

He says in rural Galway, the credit union provides an essential service, and home loans would greatly enhance this service.