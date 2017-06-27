15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Call for county council to invest in Ballinasloe

By GBFM News
June 27, 2017

Time posted: 11:13 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – More investment is desperately needed in Ballinasloe before the town can reach its full potential.

That’s according to Roscommon Galway TD Eugene Murphy, who says Ballinasloe has a wealth of top class sporting facilities, schools, and prime commercial space to offer.

However, he says the town has suffered major economic setbacks in recent years – and greater support from the local authority is badly needed.

The Fianna Fail Deputy says Ballinasloe offers a well serviced, low cost base strategically located between Galway city and Athlone.

Deputy Murphy argues that more funding from the county council will lead to far greater investment.

