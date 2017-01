Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council is being urged to consider implementing a community road gritting initiative.

The scheme is being proposed by Connemara area Sinn Féin councillor, Tom Healy.

He says grit could be provided to local community groups so they can spread the grit themselves when icy weather is forecast.

Councillor Healy says the council lacks the resources to carry out widespread gritting, and the initiative would allow communities to help themselves.