Call for Claregalway bypass as data shows little change in traffic following M17 opening

Photo: Claregalway.info

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A county councillor is calling for the advancement of a bypass of Claregalway as figures show the opening of the M17 motorway has had a negligible effect on traffic through the village.

Cllr. James Charity says that traffic count data from Transport Infrastructure Ireland shows that traffic figures for Claregalway have remained static during the morning rush.

In the seven days after the M17 opened, overall, almost 4 thousand fewer cars travelled through Loughgeorge compared to the seven days before the opening of the motorway.

However in the same period, between the peak hours of 7am and 9am, there was no major difference in the number of vehicles passing through Claregalway.

Cllr. Charity says that a bypass is needed as the new motorway isn’t the traffic solution it was thought to be.