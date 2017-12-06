15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Call for city areas to be prioritised for CCTV

By GBFM News
December 6, 2017

Time posted: 4:12 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Members of the Joint Policing Committee in the city are calling for certain areas to be prioritised for CCTV cameras.

Councillor Billy Cameron told a meeting of the JPC this week (4/12) that a list of priority areas should be compiled and funding sought.

Garda Chief Superintendent, Tom Curley said community crime prevention officer, Sergeant Pat Flanagan is compiling a report on where existing cameras are in place and any corresponding crime trends.

Councillor Cameron asked if Sergeant Flanagan would give a presentation on CCTV schemes to the JPC as he says ‘it’s vital for the city’.

Superintendent Marie Skehill told the JPC that a presentation could be organised.

Areas mentioned for consideration for CCTV at the JPC meeting were Woodquay, Bowling Green, Merlin Woods and Ballybane.

The Department of Justice funds up to 60 per cent of community-based CCTV schemes and the city council is to clarify where the remaining 40 per cent could be sourced.

