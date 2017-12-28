Call for city affordable housing programme

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are calls for an affordable housing programme for Galway city.

Cllr Mark Lohan says 49 affordable homes are currently being built and occupied on the northside of Dublin city.

He says the innovative program allows working class families to purchase a home.

Cllr Lohan, who’s a member of the city’s Housing SPC, says the City Council must continue to fight for more and improved social housing units in Galway

He says it’s also essential to find a way to get those who are looking to buy a home across the threshold.

The Sinn Fein Councillor says he’s recently met with families facing difficulties in buying a home in the city.

Councillor Lohan says the private market works for those who can afford to qualify for a mortgage and who have the deposit saved.

However, he claims many young families in rental accommodation, with two incomes, are finding the private market beyond their reach.

Cllr. Lohan has asked the Galway City Housing Department to consider entering into a housing co-op partnership which would allow city residents to purchase a home at a reduced price.