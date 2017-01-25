Call for better signage for villages along N63

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The County Council is being urged to ensure villages and towns along the N63 are properly signposted.

Tuam area councillor Peter Roche says there are no signs for local villages on the

new roundabouts which have been constructed as part of the Gort to Tuam motorway network.

He says as a result, people are getting lost when trying to find towns including Abbeyknockmoy, Moylough, Barnaderg and Mountbellew.

The council executive says analysis is currently being carried out with regard to new signage on the Gort to Tuam network, and signs will be put in place before the motorway opens.

Councillor Roche says local villages are being ignored and neglected by Transport Infrastructure Ireland.