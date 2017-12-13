15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

NEWS BREAK

NEWS BREAK

Call for additional charging units for electric cars to be installed in Tuam

By GBFM News
December 13, 2017

Time posted: 10:42 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway East TD is seeking the installation of a new high-speed charging unit for electric cars in Tuam.

Deputy Sean Canney says the current slow charge unit at The Shambles car park is in frequent use – and a second fast charge unit is needed given the volume of traffic exiting the motorway.

The Independent Deputy says large numbers of motorists travelling the M17/M18 along the Atlantic Economic Corridor see the motorway end in Tuam.

He feels additional charging points could be of huge economic benefit, as electric car owners would explore the town while charging their vehicles.

Deputy Canney says electric cars are the future – and he wants Tuam positioned to take full advantage.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Greyhound Selections for the Galway Greyhound Stadium this weekend
RYAN CONNOLLY RETURNS TO GALWAY UNITED
December 13, 2017
Bus Eireann submits proposal to expand service to Carraroe
December 13, 2017
Major funding boost South Galway road safety
December 13, 2017
EPA commends city and county for major improvements in environmental management

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
December 13, 2017
Basketball Ireland announces new collaboration with Pieta House
December 13, 2017
Galway GAA Fixtures
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK