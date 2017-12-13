Call for additional charging units for electric cars to be installed in Tuam

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway East TD is seeking the installation of a new high-speed charging unit for electric cars in Tuam.

Deputy Sean Canney says the current slow charge unit at The Shambles car park is in frequent use – and a second fast charge unit is needed given the volume of traffic exiting the motorway.

The Independent Deputy says large numbers of motorists travelling the M17/M18 along the Atlantic Economic Corridor see the motorway end in Tuam.

He feels additional charging points could be of huge economic benefit, as electric car owners would explore the town while charging their vehicles.

Deputy Canney says electric cars are the future – and he wants Tuam positioned to take full advantage.