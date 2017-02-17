15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

The Home Run

gbfm-news-galway-county-council

Call for action on flooding between Craughwell and New Inn

By GBFM News
February 17, 2017

Time posted: 4:27 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The County Council is being urged to carry out river dredging between Craughwell and New Inn to prevent farmland from being flooded.

Loughrea area councillor Michael Moegie Maher says lands along the rivers in the region are being constantly flooded.

Councillor Maher has asked the County Council if there are any plans to clean out the rivers upstream of Craughwell and towards New Inn.

He says if the council doesn’t make a move to improve the situation, farmers will take matters into their own hands.

The council executive says it has already met with up to 25 landowners in the area to discuss flooding issues.

However, it says works cannot take place upstream of Craughwell until the Dunkellin River and Aggard stream flood relief scheme is completed.

The long awaited Dunkellin scheme consists of channel deepening in Craughwell, channel wideing at Rinn Bridge, channel maintenance downstream of the Rahasane Turlough, and widening from Dunkellin Bridge to the N18 at Kilcolgan.

The scheme got underway last September and will take around three years to complete.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Concern over impact of rent hikes for Ballinasloe tenants
news-price-house-property-auction
February 17, 2017
Concern over impact of rent hikes for Ballinasloe tenants
news-money-currency-euro-cash
February 17, 2017
Young Galway family take home Carnmore lottery win
roadworks
February 17, 2017
County Council outlines multi million euro roadworks plan for 2017

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
connacht-rugby-media-release
February 17, 2017
Connacht team to face Newport Gwent Dragons
Greyhounds
February 17, 2017
Greyhound Selections for the Sportsground this weekend
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK