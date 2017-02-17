Call for action on flooding between Craughwell and New Inn

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The County Council is being urged to carry out river dredging between Craughwell and New Inn to prevent farmland from being flooded.

Loughrea area councillor Michael Moegie Maher says lands along the rivers in the region are being constantly flooded.

Councillor Maher has asked the County Council if there are any plans to clean out the rivers upstream of Craughwell and towards New Inn.

He says if the council doesn’t make a move to improve the situation, farmers will take matters into their own hands.

The council executive says it has already met with up to 25 landowners in the area to discuss flooding issues.

However, it says works cannot take place upstream of Craughwell until the Dunkellin River and Aggard stream flood relief scheme is completed.

The long awaited Dunkellin scheme consists of channel deepening in Craughwell, channel wideing at Rinn Bridge, channel maintenance downstream of the Rahasane Turlough, and widening from Dunkellin Bridge to the N18 at Kilcolgan.

The scheme got underway last September and will take around three years to complete.