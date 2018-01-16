Call for 13th century Galway castle artefacts to be exhibited in Portumna

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are calls for artefacts from a 13th century castle discovered recently in the city centre to be put on display at Portumna Castle.

During works at a vacant building at Quay Street this week, contractors discovered the remains of an Anglo-Norman castle, built in the 1200s.

Junior Minister and Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon says the castle has strong links to the de Burgo family, which was also linked to Portumna.

Junior Minister Cannon says an exhibition celebrating Galway’s medieval past should be established at Portumna Castle.