The Home Run

Busy Weekend Of Hurling Championship Games Confirmed For Next Weekend

By Sport GBFM
September 18, 2017

Time posted: 11:17 am

The details for the Semi-Finals of the Pier Head Minor A and B Hurling Championship have been announced with the games played on Saturday with two double headers in Kenny Park Athenry and St Brendan’s Park Loughrea. The first A Semi-Final will see Clarinbridge take on Castlegar in Kenny Park on Saturday at 3.30 with the second Semi-Final between Athenry and Turloughmore following afterwards at 5pm.

The Minor B Semi-Finals will start with Killimordaly taking on Portumna in Loughrea at 3.30 followed by Killimor and Moycullen at 5pm.

Details of the Minor B1 Semi-Finals have also been announced with both games on Saturday at 5pm. Oranmore/Maree will face Ahascragh/Fohenagh in Carnmore and Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough will play Carnmore in Lackagh.

Meanwhile, it’s an important weekend in the County Senior and Intermediate Hurling Championships. The Senior B Playoffs will take place on Sunday as a double header in Kenny Park. First up will be Clarinbridge and Athenry at 3pm followed by Killimordaly and Tynagh-Abbey/Duniry at 4.30pm.

In the Intermediate Hurling Championship, Three group games are down for decision on Sunday. Kilconieron face Oranmore/Maree in Loughrea at 12 Noon in group one and in group two,  Killimor face Rahoon/Newcastle in Loughrea at 1.30 while An Spideal meet Kilbeacanty in Ballinderreen at 4.30.

The first of the Junior 1 Hurling Championship Semi-Finals also takes place this weekend. Sylane take on Bearna Na Forbachta in Clarinbridge at 5pm on Saturday. There are also preliminary Quarter Finals in the Gullane’s Hotel Junior C Championship and in the Junior Hurling League.

The Full List Of Fixtures Are….

23-09-2017 (Sat)
Pier Head Minor A Hurling Championship
Semi Final
Kenny Park 15:30 Clarinbridge V Castlegar
Referee:  Leonard Fay
 

Pier Head Minor B Hurling Championship
Semi Final
Loughrea 15:30 Killimordaly V Portumna
Referee:  Derek Kelly
 

Gullane’s Hotel Junior 1 Hurling Championship
Semi Final
Clarinbridge 17:00 Sylane V Bearna-Na Forbacha
Referee:  Michael Conway
 

Pier Head Minor A Hurling Championship
Semi Final
Kenny Park 17:00 Athenry V Turloughmore
Referee:  Shane Hynes
 

Pier Head Minor B Hurling Championship
Semi Final
Loughrea 17:00 Killimor V Moycullen
Referee:  Kevin Egan
 

Pier Head Minor B1 Hurling Championship
Semi Final
Carnmore 17:00 Oranmore-Maree V Ahascragh/Fohenagh
Referee:  Paul Fahy
Lackagh 17:00 Skehasna-Mountbellew/Moylough V Carnmore
Referee:  Sean Moran
 

Gullane’s Hotel Junior C Hurling Championship
Pre Lim 1/4 Final
Killimor 15:30 Mullagh V Loughrea
Referee:  David Cunningham
Killimor 17:00 Tommy Larkins V Meelick-Eyrecourt
Referee:  Gerry Donoghue
 

Gullane’s Hotel Junior Hurling League
Pre Lim 1/4 Final
Gort GAA Grounds 17:00 Gort V Rahoon-Newcastle
Referee:  Ronan Stankard
 

24-09-2017 (Sun)
McGettigans Bar Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 1
Round 5
Loughrea 12:00 Kilconieron V Oranmore-Maree
Referee:  Peter Murphy
Linesman:  Derek Kelly
Linesman:  David Cunningham
 

McGettigans Bar Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 2
Round 5
Loughrea 13:30 Killimor V Rahoon-Newcastle
Referee:  Joe Larkin
Linesman:  Derek Kelly
Linesman:  David Cunningham
Ballinderreen 16:30 An Spidéal V Kilbeacanty
Referee:  Ger O Connor
Linesman:  Paschal Sheehan
Linesman:  Ronan Stankard
 

Salthill Hotel Senior Hurling Championship
Senior B Playoff
Kenny Park 15:00 Clarinbridge V Athenry
(E.T. if Necessary)
Referee:  John Mc Donagh
Linesman:  Michael Melia
Linesman:  David Staunton
Kenny Park 16:30 Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Killimordaly
(E.T. if Necessary)
Referee:  John Keane
Linesman:  Michael Melia
Linesman:  David Staunton
 

Gullane’s Hotel Junior C Hurling Championship
Pre Lim 1/4 Final
Lackagh 12:00 Menlo Emmetts V Ballygar
Referee:  Adrian Mooney
Carnmore 12:00 Sarsfields V Sylane
Referee:  Richard Mc Nicholas
 

Gullane’s Hotel Junior Hurling League
Pre Lim 1/4 Final
Ballyloughane 12:00 Liam Mellows V St Thomas
Referee:  Conor Quinlan
Tommy Larkins Park 12:00 Tommy Larkins V Pádraig Pearses
Referee:  Kevin Egan
 

Gullane’s Hotel Junior B Hurling Championship
JBHC Pre Lim 1/4 Final Replay
Duggan Park 12:00 Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Portumna
(E.T. if Necessary)
Referee:  John Rosney
