Busy Weekend Of Hurling Championship Games Confirmed For Next Weekend

The details for the Semi-Finals of the Pier Head Minor A and B Hurling Championship have been announced with the games played on Saturday with two double headers in Kenny Park Athenry and St Brendan’s Park Loughrea. The first A Semi-Final will see Clarinbridge take on Castlegar in Kenny Park on Saturday at 3.30 with the second Semi-Final between Athenry and Turloughmore following afterwards at 5pm.

The Minor B Semi-Finals will start with Killimordaly taking on Portumna in Loughrea at 3.30 followed by Killimor and Moycullen at 5pm.

Details of the Minor B1 Semi-Finals have also been announced with both games on Saturday at 5pm. Oranmore/Maree will face Ahascragh/Fohenagh in Carnmore and Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough will play Carnmore in Lackagh.

Meanwhile, it’s an important weekend in the County Senior and Intermediate Hurling Championships. The Senior B Playoffs will take place on Sunday as a double header in Kenny Park. First up will be Clarinbridge and Athenry at 3pm followed by Killimordaly and Tynagh-Abbey/Duniry at 4.30pm.

In the Intermediate Hurling Championship, Three group games are down for decision on Sunday. Kilconieron face Oranmore/Maree in Loughrea at 12 Noon in group one and in group two, Killimor face Rahoon/Newcastle in Loughrea at 1.30 while An Spideal meet Kilbeacanty in Ballinderreen at 4.30.

The first of the Junior 1 Hurling Championship Semi-Finals also takes place this weekend. Sylane take on Bearna Na Forbachta in Clarinbridge at 5pm on Saturday. There are also preliminary Quarter Finals in the Gullane’s Hotel Junior C Championship and in the Junior Hurling League.

The Full List Of Fixtures Are….

23-09-2017 (Sat) Pier Head Minor A Hurling Championship Semi Final Kenny Park 15:30 Clarinbridge V Castlegar Referee: Leonard Fay Pier Head Minor B Hurling Championship Semi Final Loughrea 15:30 Killimordaly V Portumna Referee: Derek Kelly Gullane’s Hotel Junior 1 Hurling Championship Semi Final Clarinbridge 17:00 Sylane V Bearna-Na Forbacha Referee: Michael Conway Pier Head Minor A Hurling Championship Semi Final Kenny Park 17:00 Athenry V Turloughmore Referee: Shane Hynes Pier Head Minor B Hurling Championship Semi Final Loughrea 17:00 Killimor V Moycullen Referee: Kevin Egan Pier Head Minor B1 Hurling Championship Semi Final Carnmore 17:00 Oranmore-Maree V Ahascragh/Fohenagh Referee: Paul Fahy Lackagh 17:00 Skehasna-Mountbellew/Moylough V Carnmore Referee: Sean Moran Gullane’s Hotel Junior C Hurling Championship Pre Lim 1/4 Final Killimor 15:30 Mullagh V Loughrea Referee: David Cunningham Killimor 17:00 Tommy Larkins V Meelick-Eyrecourt Referee: Gerry Donoghue Gullane’s Hotel Junior Hurling League Pre Lim 1/4 Final Gort GAA Grounds 17:00 Gort V Rahoon-Newcastle Referee: Ronan Stankard 24-09-2017 (Sun) McGettigans Bar Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 1 Round 5 Loughrea 12:00 Kilconieron V Oranmore-Maree Referee: Peter Murphy Linesman: Derek Kelly Linesman: David Cunningham McGettigans Bar Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 2 Round 5 Loughrea 13:30 Killimor V Rahoon-Newcastle Referee: Joe Larkin Linesman: Derek Kelly Linesman: David Cunningham Ballinderreen 16:30 An Spidéal V Kilbeacanty Referee: Ger O Connor Linesman: Paschal Sheehan Linesman: Ronan Stankard Salthill Hotel Senior Hurling Championship Senior B Playoff Kenny Park 15:00 Clarinbridge V Athenry (E.T. if Necessary) Referee: John Mc Donagh Linesman: Michael Melia Linesman: David Staunton Kenny Park 16:30 Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Killimordaly (E.T. if Necessary) Referee: John Keane Linesman: Michael Melia Linesman: David Staunton Gullane’s Hotel Junior C Hurling Championship Pre Lim 1/4 Final Lackagh 12:00 Menlo Emmetts V Ballygar Referee: Adrian Mooney Carnmore 12:00 Sarsfields V Sylane Referee: Richard Mc Nicholas Gullane’s Hotel Junior Hurling League Pre Lim 1/4 Final Ballyloughane 12:00 Liam Mellows V St Thomas Referee: Conor Quinlan Tommy Larkins Park 12:00 Tommy Larkins V Pádraig Pearses Referee: Kevin Egan Gullane’s Hotel Junior B Hurling Championship JBHC Pre Lim 1/4 Final Replay Duggan Park 12:00 Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Portumna (E.T. if Necessary) Referee: John Rosney