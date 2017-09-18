Busy Weekend Of Hurling Championship Games Confirmed For Next Weekend

The details for the Semi-Finals of the Pier Head Minor A and B Hurling Championship have been announced with the games played on Saturday with two double headers in Kenny Park Athenry and St Brendan’s Park Loughrea. The first A Semi-Final will see Clarinbridge take on Castlegar in Kenny Park on Saturday at 3.30 with the second Semi-Final between Athenry and Turloughmore following afterwards at 5pm.
The Minor B Semi-Finals will start with Killimordaly taking on Portumna in Loughrea at 3.30 followed by Killimor and Moycullen at 5pm.
Details of the Minor B1 Semi-Finals have also been announced with both games on Saturday at 5pm. Oranmore/Maree will face Ahascragh/Fohenagh in Carnmore and Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough will play Carnmore in Lackagh.
Meanwhile, it’s an important weekend in the County Senior and Intermediate Hurling Championships. The Senior B Playoffs will take place on Sunday as a double header in Kenny Park. First up will be Clarinbridge and Athenry at 3pm followed by Killimordaly and Tynagh-Abbey/Duniry at 4.30pm.
In the Intermediate Hurling Championship, Three group games are down for decision on Sunday. Kilconieron face Oranmore/Maree in Loughrea at 12 Noon in group one and in group two, Killimor face Rahoon/Newcastle in Loughrea at 1.30 while An Spideal meet Kilbeacanty in Ballinderreen at 4.30.
The first of the Junior 1 Hurling Championship Semi-Finals also takes place this weekend. Sylane take on Bearna Na Forbachta in Clarinbridge at 5pm on Saturday. There are also preliminary Quarter Finals in the Gullane’s Hotel Junior C Championship and in the Junior Hurling League.
The Full List Of Fixtures Are….
|
23-09-2017 (Sat)
|Pier Head Minor A Hurling Championship
|Semi Final
|Kenny Park
|15:30
|Clarinbridge
|V
|Castlegar
|Referee: Leonard Fay
|
Pier Head Minor B Hurling Championship
|Semi Final
|Loughrea
|15:30
|Killimordaly
|V
|Portumna
|Referee: Derek Kelly
|
Gullane’s Hotel Junior 1 Hurling Championship
|Semi Final
|Clarinbridge
|17:00
|Sylane
|V
|Bearna-Na Forbacha
|Referee: Michael Conway
|
Pier Head Minor A Hurling Championship
|Semi Final
|Kenny Park
|17:00
|Athenry
|V
|Turloughmore
|Referee: Shane Hynes
|
Pier Head Minor B Hurling Championship
|Semi Final
|Loughrea
|17:00
|Killimor
|V
|Moycullen
|Referee: Kevin Egan
|
Pier Head Minor B1 Hurling Championship
|Semi Final
|Carnmore
|17:00
|Oranmore-Maree
|V
|Ahascragh/Fohenagh
|Referee: Paul Fahy
|Lackagh
|17:00
|Skehasna-Mountbellew/Moylough
|V
|Carnmore
|Referee: Sean Moran
|
Gullane’s Hotel Junior C Hurling Championship
|Pre Lim 1/4 Final
|Killimor
|15:30
|Mullagh
|V
|Loughrea
|Referee: David Cunningham
|Killimor
|17:00
|Tommy Larkins
|V
|Meelick-Eyrecourt
|Referee: Gerry Donoghue
|
Gullane’s Hotel Junior Hurling League
|Pre Lim 1/4 Final
|Gort GAA Grounds
|17:00
|Gort
|V
|Rahoon-Newcastle
|Referee: Ronan Stankard
|
24-09-2017 (Sun)
|McGettigans Bar Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 1
|Round 5
|Loughrea
|12:00
|Kilconieron
|V
|Oranmore-Maree
|Referee: Peter Murphy
|Linesman: Derek Kelly
|Linesman: David Cunningham
|
McGettigans Bar Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 2
|Round 5
|Loughrea
|13:30
|Killimor
|V
|Rahoon-Newcastle
|Referee: Joe Larkin
|Linesman: Derek Kelly
|Linesman: David Cunningham
|Ballinderreen
|16:30
|An Spidéal
|V
|Kilbeacanty
|Referee: Ger O Connor
|Linesman: Paschal Sheehan
|Linesman: Ronan Stankard
|
Salthill Hotel Senior Hurling Championship
|Senior B Playoff
|Kenny Park
|15:00
|Clarinbridge
|V
|Athenry
|(E.T. if Necessary)
|Referee: John Mc Donagh
|Linesman: Michael Melia
|Linesman: David Staunton
|Kenny Park
|16:30
|Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry
|V
|Killimordaly
|(E.T. if Necessary)
|Referee: John Keane
|Linesman: Michael Melia
|Linesman: David Staunton
|
Gullane’s Hotel Junior C Hurling Championship
|Pre Lim 1/4 Final
|Lackagh
|12:00
|Menlo Emmetts
|V
|Ballygar
|Referee: Adrian Mooney
|Carnmore
|12:00
|Sarsfields
|V
|Sylane
|Referee: Richard Mc Nicholas
|
Gullane’s Hotel Junior Hurling League
|Pre Lim 1/4 Final
|Ballyloughane
|12:00
|Liam Mellows
|V
|St Thomas
|Referee: Conor Quinlan
|Tommy Larkins Park
|12:00
|Tommy Larkins
|V
|Pádraig Pearses
|Referee: Kevin Egan
|
Gullane’s Hotel Junior B Hurling Championship
|JBHC Pre Lim 1/4 Final Replay
|Duggan Park
|12:00
|Kilnadeema-Leitrim
|V
|Portumna
|(E.T. if Necessary)
|Referee: John Rosney