Businessman Declan Ganley attends press conference to support Apple centre in Athenry

Galway bay fm newsroom – Galway businessman Declan Ganley is backing the campaign to bring Apple to Athenry, saying the investment could lead to the creation of thousands of jobs into the future.

The Glenamaddy native’s comments come a week ahead of the final deadline for the objectors to take their appeal on the development to the Supreme Court.

Addressing a press conference held by the Athenry for Apple group at the Raheen Woods Hotel, Declan Ganley said he fully backs Apple’s plans for Athenry.

He says the tech giant’s arrival in Athenry would hold a variety of untold benefits for the entire region.

Declan Ganley says even though the initial figure for new jobs may not be huge, the development would lead to hundreds of spin-off jobs.