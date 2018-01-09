15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

FYI Galway

FYI Galway

Businesses in bid to future proof city centre against severe flooding

By GBFM News
January 9, 2018

Time posted: 1:51 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City business owners are hoping to come up with an action plan to future proof the city centre against severe weather events.

Local businesses have been meeting today at the Galway Chamber offices at Merchant’s Road, a week on from catastrophic flooding caused by Storm Eleanor.

The storm saw several city homes and businesses flooded in a matter of minutes after a storm surge and high tide were abetted by high winds.

The combination resulted in several feet of water flowing into the city, affecting the docks, the Claddagh, Merchant’s Road, Dominick Street and surrounding areas.

Today’s gathering featured a presentation by Dameasy, a company which provides quick-install flood gates for properties in flood prone areas.

The firm reached out to city businesses and residents following the flash floods in a bid to offer short to medium term solutions, while the City Council considers possible permanent solutions.

Ashley Whelan, deputy prinicipal at GTI on Fr Griffin Road, says prevention is key.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Basketball Ireland announces schedule for Hula Hoops National Cup Basketball Finals 2018
A Spiddal restaurant is included on December closures list published today by Food Safety Authority
January 9, 2018
12 per cent drop in unemployment in Galway over past year
January 9, 2018
No arrests yet following armed robbery at occupied house in Salthill
January 9, 2018
Potential developers sought for new Claregalway day care centre and housing

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
January 9, 2018
Connacht FA Underage Fixtures For This Weekend
January 9, 2018
Titans Wheelers Face NI Knights This Saturday
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK