Businesses in bid to future proof city centre against severe flooding

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City business owners are hoping to come up with an action plan to future proof the city centre against severe weather events.

Local businesses have been meeting today at the Galway Chamber offices at Merchant’s Road, a week on from catastrophic flooding caused by Storm Eleanor.

The storm saw several city homes and businesses flooded in a matter of minutes after a storm surge and high tide were abetted by high winds.

The combination resulted in several feet of water flowing into the city, affecting the docks, the Claddagh, Merchant’s Road, Dominick Street and surrounding areas.

Today’s gathering featured a presentation by Dameasy, a company which provides quick-install flood gates for properties in flood prone areas.

The firm reached out to city businesses and residents following the flash floods in a bid to offer short to medium term solutions, while the City Council considers possible permanent solutions.

Ashley Whelan, deputy prinicipal at GTI on Fr Griffin Road, says prevention is key.