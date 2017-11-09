Bushypark school to re-open next week after flooding incident

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A national school in Bushypark is to re-open to pupils next Monday (13/11) after being forced to close due to flooding.

A burst pipe was discovered at St. James’ National School yesterday morning and parents were immediately informed that the school would have to close.

It’s understood the pipe burst in the roof and caused flooding to several classrooms.

Works are being undertaken to repair any damage but the school is closed today and tomorrow but will re-open to pupils next Monday.