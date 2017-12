Galway Bay fm newsroom – Bus Eireann has submitted a proposal to the National Transport Authority to add late evening buses to Carraroe from Galway City

That’s according to Galway West TD Eamon Ó Cúiv.

Currently the last bus to Carraroe leaves at 6pm which Deputy Ó Cúiv says is a problem for people from South Connemara who work or study in the city.

The Fianna Fáil TD says those people need a service that runs until 10pm.