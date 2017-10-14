Bus Eireann cancels school transport across Galway due to weather warning

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Bus Eireann has cancelled School Transport Scheme services across Galway on Monday due to the issuing of a red weather warning.

It’s as Met Eireann is warning that Hurricane Ophelia is expected to bring severe winds and storm conditions from Monday morning.

In a statement, Bus Eireann says parents, schools and school management bodies have previously been advised of this policy – adopted in 2015 to ensure school children are not endangered in any way.

It further states it is aware the decision may cause inconvenience, but the safety of schoolchildren is its number one priority.

The state body adds it has recently advised parents, school management and transport contractors that the situation may arise.

Further information can be found at www.buseireann.ie/redalert