Galway City Council together with Irish Water wish to advise residents of Renmore, of a burst watermain in the Renmore Road/Lough Atalia/Lakeshore area and that they are currently working to resolve this issue. They hope to have the water restored to Renmore by approximately 5pm this evening.

There is also a burst watermain in the Highfield Park area of Galway City today, and Galway City Council hope that the water will be restored by 5pm this evening.