Galway City Council wish to advise that there was a Burst Watermain on the Headford Road earlier this morning which affected Water Supply in all areas of Galway City Centre and surrounding areas.

Water supply has been rerouted to supply the city centre but low pressure may continue to be experienced, especially near the Bohermore / Prospect Hill areas.

All areas from the Menlo Park Hotel/ Kirwan Roundabout to Bothar an Choiste will continue to be without water until later this afternoon.

Temporary traffic lights are in use on the Headford Road at entrance to Tirellan Heights to facilitate repair work. Motorists are advised to expect delays and avoid the Headford Road if possible.