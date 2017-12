Galway Bay fm newsroom – Homes and businesses in the Headford area are without water today due to a leak.

A watermain burst in the town and has caused water disruption to many areas.

These include Kilconly West, Ratesh, Logawaannia, Liss, BallyFruit, Rockwood and Keekill.

Irish Water and the county council says it’s not expected that water will be returned until this evening at the earliest.