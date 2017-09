Galway County Council and Irish Water wish to advise that there is a burst main in the Caherlistrane area. There will be disruption to water supply today while repair works are carried out. The following areas are affected:

Parts of the Kilconly scheme

Ardour Scheme

Shrule Road Headford area

Liss Scheme

and the Ballyfruit Group scheme will also be affected

It is anticipated that water will not be restored until late this evening