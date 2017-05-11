Budget event to give a voice to older people in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Older people in the city and county are urged to attend an event, to outline what they would like to see in next October’s Budget.

The series of hustings, which begins in Galway tomorrow, is organised by Age Action.

Some issues likely to come up at the event between 11am and 1p.m tomorrow at the Westwood Hotel in Dangan are the State pension, rural transport and homecare.

It’ll be attended by local TDs and Junior Minister, Seán Canney.

Senior Policy Officer with Age Action, Naomi Feely is encouraging older people in Galway to voice their issues.