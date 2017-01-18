BSE case discovered in Galway presents ‘no risk’ to public health

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Department of Agriculture says there’s no risk to public health from a BSE case discovered in Galway.

An 18-year-old cow at an unidentified location died from the disease, according to tests carried out over the weekend.

The strain found is reportedly Atypical – which means it occurred spontaneously.

BSE is commonly known as mad cow disease and was first recognised in Ireland in 1989.

Phelim O’ Neil of the Irish Farmers Journal says the animal was excluded from the food chain and there is no cause for concern.