Bryan S. Ryan is recruiting a Full Time, Sales Support Executive

By Damian Burke
November 8, 2017

Time posted: 8:58 am

Bryan S. Ryan is recruiting for a Full Time, Sales Support Executive based in Galway Financial Service Centre,
Moneenageisha Road, Galway.
Main responsibilities will be to support the Galway Team and to assist with order processing and customer queries.
Full training will be provided.
To apply, please email [email protected]

