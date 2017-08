Galway Girl, Sinead Keon from Moyglass has won BRONZE at the World Dwarf Games in Canada. Sinead won bronze in the Javelin in the Women’s Open Class in a field of 15 athletes. She also took 5th place in Shot Put with a new PB in a field of 20 athletes.

Sinead will be competing in Table Tennis today Friday at 12.30 local time (5.30 Irish) where she is going to retain her World title from 2013.