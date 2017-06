Galway Bay fm newsroom – Traffic lights at the Briarhill junction are now back in action after extended down time this morning.

The lights were returned to service in the past hour after being turned off since about 5′ o clock this morning.

It’s the latest in a series of faults which have affected the busy intersection over the past number of weeks.

Councillor Ollie Crowe says it’s an unacceptable situation and any future incidents must be managed better by the local authority.