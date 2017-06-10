Briarhill traffic lights out of action

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City motorists are being advised to expect some delays this morning as traffic lights are out of action at Briarhill junction.

Galway City Council is aware of the issue and is working to resolve the problem as quickly as possible.

It’s the third time in recent weeks that the lights at the busy intersection have been switched off.

Crews are currently on-site at Briarhill and it’s hoped the traffic lights will be restored this morning.

Councillor Ollie Crowe says the problem is happening far too often.