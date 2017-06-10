15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Valerie Hughes

Valerie Hughes

Briarhill traffic lights out of action

By GBFM News
June 10, 2017

Time posted: 10:14 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City motorists are being advised to expect some delays this morning as traffic lights are out of action at Briarhill junction.

Galway City Council is aware of the issue and is working to resolve the problem as quickly as possible.

It’s the third time in recent weeks that the lights at the busy intersection have been switched off.

Crews are currently on-site at Briarhill and it’s hoped the traffic lights will be restored this morning.

Councillor Ollie Crowe says the problem is happening far too often.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Connacht Semi-Final Preview Live From Seven Bar
June 9, 2017
First phase of Galway Wind Park completed one month on from catastrophic forest fire
June 9, 2017
Galway businessman graduates from prestigious accelerator programme
June 9, 2017
Clarinbridge traffic plan off the table until Gort to Tuam motorway opens

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
June 9, 2017
Connacht Semi-Final Preview Live From Seven Bar
June 9, 2017
Match and Ticket Details: Galway v Mayo on Sunday 11th June
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK