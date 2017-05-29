15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

The Home Run

Brexit impact on Galway companies to be focus of city roadshow

By GBFM News
May 29, 2017

Time posted: 3:08 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The impact of Brexit on Galway companies, will be discussed at a roadshow in the Clayton Hotel tomorrow (30/5).

It’s organised by Enterprise Ireland as part of its #PrepareforBrexit campaign.

The event which runs from 8a.m to 10a.m will feature speakers such as Managing Director of Chanelle Group, Michael Burke and CEO of CBE Software Sean Kenna.

The roadshow includes Enterprise Ireland’s ‘Brexit SME Scorecard’, a new interactive online platform which can be used by Galway companies to self-assess their exposure to Brexit.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Leinster SHC: Galway 2-28 Dublin 1-17 reaction
May 29, 2017
One third of county residents will face planning restrictions
May 29, 2017
Fianna Fail Councillor Donagh Killilea new Chair of Tuam district council
May 29, 2017
Galway secures additional funding in bid to tackle illegal dumping

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
May 29, 2017
Leinster SHC: Galway 2-28 Dublin 1-17 reaction
May 29, 2017
Richard Donovan nears finish of run across South America
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK