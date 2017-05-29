Brexit impact on Galway companies to be focus of city roadshow

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The impact of Brexit on Galway companies, will be discussed at a roadshow in the Clayton Hotel tomorrow (30/5).

It’s organised by Enterprise Ireland as part of its #PrepareforBrexit campaign.

The event which runs from 8a.m to 10a.m will feature speakers such as Managing Director of Chanelle Group, Michael Burke and CEO of CBE Software Sean Kenna.

The roadshow includes Enterprise Ireland’s ‘Brexit SME Scorecard’, a new interactive online platform which can be used by Galway companies to self-assess their exposure to Brexit.