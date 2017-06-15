15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Brett Wilkinson to take up coaching role in Hong Kong

By Sport GBFM
June 15, 2017

Time posted: 10:48 am

Former Connacht prop BRETT WILKINSON has left his role with Buccaneers Rugby Football Club to take up an International coaching opportunity with the Hong Kong national squad currently competing in the Asian Championship. Wilkinson, who has been head coach at Buccaneers for the past two seasons, takes up his new appointment next month. The South African played with Connacht 183 times and won 6 Ireland A caps. A renowned front row forward, he enjoyed terrific success in his maiden senior club coaching appointment at Buccs, guiding them to the All-Ireland League play-offs in his first season in charge as well as winning the Connacht Senior League title. The Pirates did even better last term, completing a Connacht Senior Cup and League double as well as romping to the Division 1B title and with it promotion to the top flight of club rugby in Ireland.

Wilkinson was an extremely popular and efficient coach with the Athlone club where he encouraged his youthful squad to play enterprising and expansive rugby whilst espousing discipline and workrate. Brett is assisting the midlanders in their search for a suitable replacement as Buccaneers prepare for Division 1A. Applicants for this position should email their CV to [email protected]

