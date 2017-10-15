15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Brenda Romero to launch 2017 Baboró Festival in city

By GBFM News
October 15, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The 21st Baboró International Arts Festival for Children will be officially launched in the city by Brenda Romero this afternoon.

The annual event is all about inspiring children through the arts – and includes a wide range of theatre and musical performances, workshops and exhibitions.

Organisers say there’s something on offer for children of all ages – including special workshops for those who have yet to take their first steps.

The festival will be officially launched by Brenda Romero of Romero Games at the O’Donoghue Centre at NUI Galway this afternoon at 4.30.

A full list of events for the 2017 festival can be found at Baboró.ie

