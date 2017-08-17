15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

BREAKING: TERRORIST ATTACK IN BARCELONA

By GBFM News
August 17, 2017

Time posted: 5:23 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Police in Barcelona say a van crash in Las Ramblas is a terrorist attack.

Local media is reporting that two people are dead and several people have been hurt after a van mounted a pavement and crashed into a crowd in the past hour.

The driver reportedly fled afterwards.

Rail stations have been shut and people are being told to stay away from the area.

There are also reports from local media that two armed men have entered a local restaurant – that’s not been confirmed by police.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
