BREAKING: Gardai have entered the house in Woodquay where they have maintained an armed presence since midday today

An ambulance which was on standby at the scene has pulled up at the front door of the house in St Brendan’s Avenue

A barricade spanning around 200 meters has been in place all day

Locals at the scene say they understand that a young man has barricaded himself into the house, but it is not known whether he is alone or if there are people with him