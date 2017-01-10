15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Bradley Renault Birthday Hit on Galway Bay FM

By Sinead Kennedy
January 10, 2017

The Galway Bay FM Birthday Hit is back in association with Bradley Renault, Tuam Road, Galway

If you know someone who is celebrating a birthday in the coming months why not surprise them at their home or workplace with a birthday greeting live on Galway Bay FM.  

Text the word ‘birthday’ to 53995 along with your name  or you can email [email protected] just remember to leave us your contact number.

Our Bradley Renault Birthday Hit team will get in touch to find out the who what where and how we will surprise your friend or colleague with a Birthday Greeting and a Birthday Cake!

It’s all thanks to our friends at Bradley Renault on the Tuam Road, Galway the home of the all new Renault Megane for more details click HERE

So, don’t be shy – get in touch!

SOCIAL NETWORK