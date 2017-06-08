Boston Scientific launches major new endoscopy facility

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new endoscopy facility at Boston Scientific in the city has officially been launched this lunchtime.

17 million euro will to be invested in the new Roadrunner facility over a phased basis until 2020.

The initiative aims to reduce the time it takes to develop a medical device to six months.

The new facility was officially launched for Minister of State for the Gaeltacht and Galway West TD Sean Kyne today, after the Jobs Minister Mary Mitchell O’Connell cancelled her planned attendance due to other commitments.

Dr. Darragh Colgan is Vice President of Research and Development in Boston Scientific Galway – he says it’s a major step forward for the local facility.