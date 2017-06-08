15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Number One Show

The Number One Show

Boston Scientific launches major new endoscopy facility

By GBFM News
June 8, 2017

Time posted: 2:07 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new endoscopy facility at Boston Scientific in the city has officially been launched this lunchtime.

17 million euro will to be invested in the new Roadrunner facility over a phased basis until 2020.

The initiative aims to reduce the time it takes to develop a medical device to six months.

The new facility was officially launched for Minister of State for the Gaeltacht and Galway West TD Sean Kyne today, after the Jobs Minister Mary Mitchell O’Connell cancelled her planned attendance due to other commitments.

Dr. Darragh Colgan is Vice President of Research and Development in Boston Scientific Galway – he says it’s a major step forward for the local facility.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Thursday June 8th 2017
June 8, 2017
12 percent drop in unemployment in Galway
June 8, 2017
Galway Pro Choice calls for public space to be named after Savita
June 8, 2017
Oranmore to host public consultation on controversial M6 service station

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
June 8, 2017
10 years on – Galway’s last win over Mayo in Pearse Stadium
June 8, 2017
Galway v Mayo – The Build – Up (Part Three)
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK