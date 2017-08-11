An Bord Pleanala shoots down proposal for Clonfert windfarm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Bord Pleanala has refused to grant permission for a windfarm in the Clonfert area.

A ten year permission for the project was approved by county planners in October subject to 24 conditions.

However, this was appealed to the higher planning authority which has decided to refuse permission on environmental grounds.

The project was led by Frank O Domhnaill and Richard Bourns.

It would have seen the provision of up to 5 wind turbines, new internal access roads and the upgrading of existing roads to facilitate delivery of abnormal loads.

In an appeal to An Bord Pleanala, locals raised concerns regarding the development.

The higher planning authority has decided to overturn the council’s grant of permission.

The board says the development would be within 15km of an extensive rane of protected sites, and close to the River Suck and River Little Brosna callows.

These areas are important to wintering and migratory birds, wetland birds and waterfowl.

It says the construction and operation of a windfarm in the area could pose a disturbance and collision risk to a variety of important species.