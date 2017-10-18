An Bord Pleanala says no reasonable basis for Barna homes plan

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Bord Pleanála has issued an ‘opinion’ that a plan for more than 100 new homes in Barna is not reasonable to progress in its current form.

Burkeway Homes Limited engaged in preliminary consultation with the higher planning authority about the plan for 113 homes at Truskey East.

The preliminary application was made under new legislation which allows anyone who plans to build more than 100 homes or 200 student bed units, to apply directly to An Bord Pleanála.

It’s part of the government’s bid to speed up the provision of housing across the country.

The higher planning authority takes a look at the preliminary plans and issues an ‘opinion’ on whether or not the applicant should go forward and lodge a formal application.

In Burkeway’s proposal, the board has stated that it doesn’t have a reasonable basis for a formal application.