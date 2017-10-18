15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

The Home Run

An Bord Pleanala says no reasonable basis for Barna homes plan

By GBFM News
October 18, 2017

Time posted: 3:02 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Bord Pleanála has issued an ‘opinion’ that a plan for more than 100 new homes in Barna is not reasonable to progress in its current form.

Burkeway Homes Limited engaged in preliminary consultation with the higher planning authority about the plan for 113 homes at Truskey East.

The preliminary application was made under new legislation which allows anyone who plans to build more than 100 homes or 200 student bed units, to apply directly to An Bord Pleanála.

It’s part of the government’s bid to speed up the provision of housing across the country.

The higher planning authority takes a look at the preliminary plans and issues an ‘opinion’ on whether or not the applicant should go forward and lodge a formal application.

In Burkeway’s proposal, the board has stated that it doesn’t have a reasonable basis for a formal application.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Former CIA advisor to White House to give city speech on Donald Trump
October 18, 2017
Former CIA advisor to White House to give city speech on Donald Trump
October 18, 2017
Tuam Babies campaigner Catherine Corless to get human rights award
October 18, 2017
Green Party leader to speak at Galway event

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
October 17, 2017
AIG Insurance launch the second edition of the AIG Fenway Hurling Classic and Irish Festival
October 17, 2017
Galway GAA Football Fixtures
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK