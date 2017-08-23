15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

An Bord Pleanala rejects appeal against Salthill apartment block

By GBFM News
August 23, 2017

Time posted: 1:35 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Bord Plenala has rejected a local residents’ appeal against a Salthill apartment block.

Earlier this year, the City Council approved plans for the new development in the heart of the suburb.

However, the decision was appealed to An Bord Plenala by the Lower Salthill Residents’ Association.

 

John and Jennifer Lillis hope to demolish an existing apartment building at 12 Lower Salthill, and replace it with 5 new apartments.

The apartment building to be demolished forms part of an existing terrace of buildings.

The new development would also include parking and amenity space.

In an appeal to An Bord Pleanala, the Lower Salthill Residents’ Association raised concerns that there would be overlooking from windows and balconies and that the building would overshadow neighbouring properties.

However, the higher planning authority has given the project the green light with 17 revised conditions.

One stipulates that 1.8 metre frosted glass screens must be provided on both sides of the second floor balconies.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
