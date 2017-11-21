15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

An Bord Pleanala declares no reasonable basis for Tuam housing plan

By GBFM News
November 21, 2017

Time posted: 3:01 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans to progress a major housing development in Tuam have been stalled at this stage.

Arlum Limited applied directly to An Bord Pleanála for pre-consultations regarding a proposal for 124 homes at Ballygaddy Road.

Under new legislation, developers who plan to build 100 houses or more can apply directly to the higher planning authority, rather than going through the local authority.

An Bord Pleanála has issued an opinion that there is ‘no reasonable basis’ for an full formal application for such a development at Ballygaddy Road in Tuam.

The company can decide to submit an amended application if it chooses.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
