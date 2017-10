Galway Bay fm newsroom – A book of condolence for former Taoiseach Liam Cosgrave will be opened at City Hall on Monday.

Mr Cosgrave, who studied Irish in Carna for several years, died on Wednesday aged 97.

Liam and his brother Micheál were pupils in Scoil na mBuachaillí, Carna during the 1930’s.

Mayor of Galway Pearce Flannery will open a book of condolence for Mr. Cosgrave at City Hall on Monday morning at 11.

The book will be available to all members of the public to sign during opening hours.