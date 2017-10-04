15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Book of condolence at City Hall for Las Vegas shooting victims

By GBFM News
October 4, 2017

Time posted: 10:23 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A book of condolences will be opened at City Hall this morning for the victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting.

59 people were killed and more than 500 others injured when gunman Stephen Paddock fired into crowds at a music festival.

Police say he’d meticulously planned his massacre, and had set up cameras inside and outside his hotel room to watch for police.

The Galway book of condolences will open at the lobby at City Hall at 11am.

Mayor of Galway Pearse Flannery says the book will be sent to the Mayor of Las Vegas.

