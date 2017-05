Bon Secours/Claregalway Hotel County Senior and Intermediate Football Championship Score Tracker

Keep Up To Date With The Latest Scores From Today’s Senior And Intermediate Football Championship Games

Sunday, May 14th:

Senior Football Championship

LATEST 2nd Half: Tuam Stars 0-8 Killannin 0-7

HALF TIME: Barna 1-6 Caherlistrane 1-3

Caltra V St. James’, Kenny Park, 3pm

Salthill-Knocknacarra V Milltown, Tuam Stadium 3.45pm

Moycullen V Micheál Breathnach, Pearse Stadium. 3.45pm

Monivea-Abbey V Kilconly, Kenny Park, 4.45pm

Cortoon Shamrocks V Corofin, Tuam Stadium, 5.30pm

Intermediate Football Championship

Full Time: An Spidéal 3-14 St Brendan’s 1-09

Oileáin Arainn v Clifden, Rosmuc, 3pm

LATEST 2nd Half: Dunmore MacHales (Red Card Brian Reddington) 1-7 Kilkerrin Clonberne 0-6

Athenry v Glenamaddy, Mountbellew, 3pm

Carna Cashel v Oranmore Maree, Oughterard, 3pm

The Results from Saturday

Senior Football Championship

Naomh Anna, Leitir Móir 2-13 St Michael’s 1-14

Mountbellew/Moylough 0-11 An Cheathrú Rua 0-7

Annaghdown 3-14 Killererin 0-3

Intermediate Football Championship

Headford 0-14 Ballinasloe GAA 1-10

Claregalway 0-15 Oughterard 0-12

Menlough 0-11 Williamstown0-10