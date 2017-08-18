Bon Secours Health System and UPMC announce Ireland’s 2nd National Concussion Symposium in association with the GAA

Promotional Video

Leading medical and sporting experts set to join together to discuss concussion treatment

Building on the success of last year’s event, Bon Secours Health System and UPMC, a leader in concussion treatment worldwide, have come together with the GAA to present Ireland’s second National Concussion Symposium, which will take place at Croke Park on October 7, 2017. Details of the event have been released today by the GAA, Bon Secours Health System and UPMC International.

Leading concussion experts from UPMC in the United States, Bon Secours Health System in Ireland and sporting figures from the GAA will join togetherfor another ground breaking symposium which will share nationally the best practices, protocols and treatment of concussion today.

Bill Maher, CEO Bon Secours Health System said – “Ireland has a proud sporting history and we take sport very seriously at all ages and in all communities. The awareness, identification and treatment of Concussion is very important and I am proud to be working with UPMC, the international leaders in concussion management and the GAA who again are showing considerable leadership in this area in the development of protocols, raising awareness and education regarding Concussion.

Our planned Concussion Symposium on 7 October, 2017 brings together experts in their field from across Ireland and the United States. I am really looking forward to the event as part of the Bon Secours continuous development of services and support to the community we serve to ensure we continue to deliver Advanced Medicine Exceptional Care”.

The UPMC Sports Medicine Concussion Program is a global leader in testing, treating, and researching sports-related concussions. With over 17,000 patient visits each year, more than 30 staff members treat high school, college, and professional athletes from across the United States. UPMC’s program is a leading source for concussion research, with nearly 200 peer-reviewed concussion research studies. Centres throughout the United States have adopted the UPMC program’s standard of concussion care.

Any level of a concussion can be a serious medical issue that requires prompt care by a health professional trained in managing concussions. To avoid repeat injury, it is crucial to manage concussions until complete recovery. The UPMC Sports Medicine Concussion Program uses an individualised treatment plan based on the patient’s specific needs and goals for recovery.

“No two concussions are exactly alike. We use a customized approach for each individual patient to manage the injury and help the patient recover fully,” said Micky Collins, Ph.D., executive director, UPMC Sports Medicine Concussion Program. “We have made tremendous progress in the diagnosis, management, and rehabilitation of concussions.”

The GAA, which has been at the forefront of concussion awareness and education in sport in Ireland, is delighted to be associated with this event which will feature some of the world’s leading experts on concussion diagnosis and treatment. All current Senior Inter-County Gaelic Football and Hurling Team Doctors and Physios will be invited to the symposium which will be CPD accredited.

Uachtarán CLG, Aogán Ó Fearghaíl said “We are delighted to welcome back our friends from both Bon Secours Health System and UPMC to Croke Park after the success of last year’s event. This year’s symposium will be another opportunity for team doctors, physios and other medical professionals to share their experience, views and knowledge on concussion which can only benefit our games in terms of awareness and practice in this area.”

Further information on the 2nd National Concussion Symposium “Make the Call” is available at http://www.bonsecours.investnet.ie/

Further information on concussion, including the GAA’s Concussion Management Guidelines and Concussion E-learning course,is available on the GAA website. http://learning.gaa.ie/Concussion